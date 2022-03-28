DGAP-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 1 Interim announcement

Essen - 28 March 2022 - In the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 25 March 2022, a number of 55,829 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) 18.03.2022 9,080 18.8085 21.03.2022 9,215 18.5784 22.03.2022 9,077 18.8626 23.03.2022 9,215 18.5820 24.03.2022 9,566 17.9008 25.03.2022 9,676 17.6960

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 25 March 2022 amounts to a number of 55,829 shares.

The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

