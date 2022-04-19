19.04.2022 13:18:04

DGAP-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Share Buyback
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

19.04.2022 / 13:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 4th interim announcement

Essen - 19 April 2022 - In the period from 11 April 2022 up to and including 14 April 2022, a number of 42,092 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
     
11.04.2022 10,618 16.1255
12.04.2022 10,646 16.0834
13.04.2022 10,489 16.3227
14.04.2022 10,339 16.5645
 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 14 April 2022 amounts to a number of 199,694 shares.


The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Investor Relations
Instone Real Estate Group SE
Burkhard Sawazki
Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen
Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137
Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de


Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
