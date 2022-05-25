DGAP-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure on share buyback according to art. 2 para. 1 Sentence 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of the Commission to Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 - notification of change



Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2022

Essen 25 May 2022

Instone Real Estate Group SE announced a share buyback programme in an ad-hoc announcement and notification dated 10 February 2022, which has been implemented since 18 March 2022.

Due to the settlement of the proposed dividend payment, the independent credit institution engaged by Instone Real Estate Group SE will not repurchase shares in a period of five (5) stock exchange trading days prior to the ex-dividend date which is the day after the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting of Instone Real Estate Group SE will take place on 09 June 2022. Therefore, no Instone shares will be repurchased in the period from 03 June 2022 to 09 June 2022 (in each case including).

Essen, 25 May 2022

Instone Real Estate Group SE