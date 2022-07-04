Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.07.2022 12:23:40

DGAP-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Share Buyback
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

04.07.2022 / 12:23
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 15th interim announcement

Essen 04 July June 2022 - In the period from 27 June 2022 up to and including 01 July 2022, a number of 74,897 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
     
     
27.06.2022 14,487 11.8199
28.06.2022 14,355 11.9285
29.06.2022 14,747 11.6114
30.06.2022 15,064 11.3668
01.07.2022 16,244 10.5417

 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 01 July 2022 amounts to a number of 856,093 shares.


The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137

Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

 


04.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1389917  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389917&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

