09.09.2022 19:55:24
DGAP-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE
/ Disclosure on share buyback according to art. 2 para. 1 Sentence 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of the Commission to Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 // notification of change
Extension of the purpose of the share buyback programme in connection with new employee share programme
Essen 09 September 2022
Instone Real Estate Group SE announced a share buyback programme in an ad-hoc announcement and notification dated 10 February 2022, which has been implemented since 18 March 2022. Shares acquired in the share buyback programme may be used for any legally permitted purpose. The Management Board intends to primarily use the acquired shares for the financing of future growth investments.
The Management Board has decided today in accordance with sec. 71 para 2 no. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to use a proportion of the shares acquired under the share buyback programme to fulfill obligations under a new employee share programme conducted in the Instone group. Accordingly, the purpose of the share buyback programme is extended pursuant to art. 5 para. 2 lit c.) of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014.
Terms and conditions of the share buyback programme announced on 10 February 2022, in particular volume and timeline, remain unchanged.
Essen, 09 September 2022
Instone Real Estate Group SE
