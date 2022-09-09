DGAP-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Extension of the purpose of the share buyback programme in connection with new employee share programme

Essen 09 September 2022

Instone Real Estate Group SE announced a share buyback programme in an ad-hoc announcement and notification dated 10 February 2022, which has been implemented since 18 March 2022. Shares acquired in the share buyback programme may be used for any legally permitted purpose. The Management Board intends to primarily use the acquired shares for the financing of future growth investments.

The Management Board has decided today in accordance with sec. 71 para 2 no. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to use a proportion of the shares acquired under the share buyback programme to fulfill obligations under a new employee share programme conducted in the Instone group. Accordingly, the purpose of the share buyback programme is extended pursuant to art. 5 para. 2 lit c.) of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014.

Terms and conditions of the share buyback programme announced on 10 February 2022, in particular volume and timeline, remain unchanged.



Essen, 09 September 2022



Instone Real Estate Group SE