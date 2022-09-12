|
12.09.2022 12:20:05
DGAP-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE
/ Share Buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares 25thinterim announcement
Essen 12 September 2022 - In the period from 05 September 2022 up to and including 09 September 2022, a number of 98,283 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.
The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at
https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 09 September 2022 amounts to a number of 1,719,755 shares.
Investor Relations
Instone Real Estate Group SE
Burkhard Sawazki
Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen
Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137
Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de
12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group SE
|Grugaplatz 2-4
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1439801 12.09.2022 CET/CEST
