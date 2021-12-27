DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 3rd Interim Announcement

In the period from 20 December 2021 up to and including 23 December 2021, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 12,832 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 20.2904 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 10 December 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 20 December 2021 3,992 20.0101 21 December 2021 4,000 20.0900 22 December 2021 4,000 20.1473 23 December 2021 840 20.9143 Total 12,832 20.2904

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 December 2021 within the share buyback programme amounts to 38,269 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 10 December 2021 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 27 December 2021

The Executive Board