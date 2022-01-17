|
17.01.2022 14:44:02
DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ share buyback programme
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 1st Interim Announcement
In the period from 11 January 2022 up to and including 14 January 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 12,608 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.9874 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 11 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 11 January 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 12,608 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 11 January 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 17 January 2022
