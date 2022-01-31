DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

31.01.2022 10:38:24

31.01.2022
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 3rd Interim Announcement

In the period from 24 January 2022 up to and including 28 January 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 23,234 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.3698 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 11 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
24 January 2022 5,800 19.4766
25 January 2022 6,500 19.0785
26 January 2022 3,019 19.5356
27 January 2022 3,815 19.3326
28 January 2022 4,100 19.4257
Total 23,234 19.3698
 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 11 January 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 56,241 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 11 January 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 31 January 2022
The Executive Board


Language: English
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
