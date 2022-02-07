DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 4th Interim Announcement

In the period from 31 January 2022 up to and including 04 February 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 16,979 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.9772 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 11 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 31 January 2022 2,186 19.7178 01 February 2022 3,093 20.2877 02 February 2022 3,900 20.2316 03 February 2022 3,800 19.9261 04 February 2022 4,000 19.7227 Total 16,979 19.9772

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 11 January 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 73,220 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 11 January 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 07 February 2022

The Executive Board