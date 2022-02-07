|
07.02.2022 10:45:19
DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Share Buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 4th Interim Announcement
In the period from 31 January 2022 up to and including 04 February 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 16,979 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.9772 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 11 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 11 January 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 73,220 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 11 January 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 07 February 2022
07.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1277470 07.02.2022
