DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 5th Interim Announcement

In the period from 07 February 2022 up to and including 11 February 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 11,906 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.9767 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 11 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
07 February 2022 2,078 19.7007
08 February 2022 3,003 19.6833
09 February 2022 1,353 20.2116
10 February 2022 3,272 20.1901
11 February 2022 2,200 20.0976
Total 11,906 19.9767
 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 11 January 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 85,126 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 11 January 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 14 February 2022
The Executive Board


