18.02.2022 10:31:02
DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - Final Announcement
In the period from 14 February 2022 up to and including 17 February 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 14,874 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 20.0566 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 11 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 11 January 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 100,000 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 11 January 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
The target of the share buyback programme was thus achieved within the acquisition period 11 January 2022 to 17 February 2022 and has thus been completed.
Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 18 February 2022
