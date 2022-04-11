+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
11.04.2022 10:32:50

DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

11.04.2022 / 10:32
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 1st Interim Announcement

In the period from 8 April 2022 up to and including 8 April 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 4,600 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 18.7981 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 April 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
08 April 2022 4,600 18.7981
Total 4,600 18.7981
 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 8 April 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 4,600 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 April 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 11 April 2022
The Executive Board


11.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1324961  11.04.2022 

