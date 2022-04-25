DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 3rd Interim Announcement

In the period from 19 April 2022 up to and including 22 April 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 16,700 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 18.4246 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 April 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 19 April 2022 4,500 18.4514 20 April 2022 4,600 18.3191 21 April 2022 3,400 18.5894 22 April 2022 4,200 18.3383 Total 16,700 18.4246

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 8 April 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 39,800 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 April 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 25 April 2022

The Executive Board