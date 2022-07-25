Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.07.2022 11:34:49

DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

25.07.2022 / 11:34
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1st Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 0 shares in the company as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
18 July 2022 - -
19 July 2022 - -
20 July 2022 - -
21 July 2022 - -
22 July 2022 - -
Total - -

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 0 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 25 July 2022

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
