25.07.2022 11:34:49
DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1st Interim Announcement
In the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 0 shares in the company as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 0 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 25 July 2022
The Executive Board
25.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1405135 25.07.2022
