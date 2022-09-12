DGAP-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 8th Interim Announcement

In the period from 5 September 2022 up to and including 9 September 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,621 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.0633 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 5 September 2022 1,870 15.0775 6 September 2022 400 14.8400 7 September 2022 151 14.9600 8 September 2022 1,400 15.2020 9 September 2022 1,800 15.2370 Total 5,621 15.0633

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 31,796 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 12 September 2022

The Executive Board