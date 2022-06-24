Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.06.2022 15:57:03

DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

24.06.2022 / 15:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 24 June 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

2nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 20 June 2022 until and including 24 June 2022 a number of 7,719 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 14 June 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
20 June 2022 1,764 19.3720 34,172.15
21 June 2022 2,019 19.8009 39,978.05
22 June 2022
23 June 2022
24 June 2022		 1,225
2,011
700		 18.9450
18.7794
18.9500		 23,207.60
37,765.30
13,265.00
Total 7,719 19.2237 148,388.10
 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 June 2022 amounts to 13,043.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 24 June 2022

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board


Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
