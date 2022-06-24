DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 24 June 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

2nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 20 June 2022 until and including 24 June 2022 a number of 7,719 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 14 June 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 20 June 2022 1,764 19.3720 34,172.15 21 June 2022 2,019 19.8009 39,978.05 22 June 2022

23 June 2022

24 June 2022 1,225

2,011

700 18.9450

18.7794

18.9500 23,207.60

37,765.30

13,265.00 Total 7,719 19.2237 148,388.10

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 June 2022 amounts to 13,043.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 24 June 2022

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board