DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 08 July 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 04 July 2022 until and including 08 July 2022 a number of 7,854 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 14 June 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 04 July 2022 1,837 18.9426 34,797.60 05 July 2022 1,722 18.9688 32,664.20 06 July 2022 1,988 18.8020 37,378.35 07 July 2022 1,907 18.9244 36,088.80 08 July 2022 400 18.9000 7,560.00 Total 7,854 18.9062 148,488.95

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 June 2022 amounts to 25,232.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board