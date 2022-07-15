DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 15 July 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 11 July 2022 until and including 15 July 2022 a number of 6,093 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 14 June 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 11 July 2022 1,771 18.8639 33,408.00 12 July 2022 1,691 18.8925 31,947.30 13 July 2022 107 18.8874 2,020.95 14 July 2022 1,285 18.9584 24,361.50 15 July 2022 1,239 18.9722 23,506.55 Total 6,093 18.9142 115,244.30

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 June 2022 amounts to 31,325.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board