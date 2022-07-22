DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 22 July 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

6th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 18 July 2022 until and including 22 July 2022 a number of 4,843 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 14 June 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 18 July 2022 1,209 18.6855 22,590.75 19 July 2022 1,199 18.5209 22,206.50 20 July 2022 1,100 18.4818 20,330.00 21 July 2022 959 18.2487 17,500.50 22 July 2022 376 18.5931 6,991.00 Total 4,843 18.5048 89,618.75

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 June 2022 amounts to 36,168.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 22 July 2022

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board