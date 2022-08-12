DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 12 August 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

2nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 08 August 2022 until and including 12 August 2022 a number of 5,128 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 08 August 2022 877 20.3026 17,805.40 09 August 2022 1,083 20.7483 22,470.40 10 August 2022 1,338 20.2259 27,062.30 11 August 2022 1,434 21.0155 30,136.20 12 August 2022 396 21.2000 8,395.20 Total 5,128 20.6454 105,869.50

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 10,033.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 12 August 2022

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board