DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 19 August 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

3rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 15 August 2022 until and including 19 August 2022 a number of 5,313 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 15 August 2022 1,405 20.8281 29,263.50 16 August 2022 1,354 20.6907 28,015.20 17 August 2022 1,206 20.5295 24,758.60 18 August 2022 1,346 20.3886 27,443.00 19 August 2022 2 20.1000 40.20 Total 5,313 20.6137 109,520.50

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 15,346.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 19 August 2022

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board