DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 26 August 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 22 August 2022 until and including 26 August 2022 a number of 3,546 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 22 August 2022 1,342 19.8671 26,661.60 23 August 2022 300 19.3000 5,790.00 24 August 2022 1,005 19.4204 19,517.50 25 August 2022 514 19.3000 9,920.20 26 August 2022 385 19.5500 7,526.75 Total 3,546 19.5759 69,416.05

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 18,892.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board