DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

26.08.2022 15:27:30

26.08.2022 / 15:27
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 26 August 2022

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 22 August 2022 until and including 26 August 2022 a number of 3,546 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
22 August 2022 1,342 19.8671   26,661.60
23 August 2022    300 19.3000     5,790.00
24 August 2022 1,005 19.4204   19,517.50
25 August 2022    514 19.3000     9,920.20
26 August 2022    385 19.5500     7,526.75
Total 3,546 19.5759   69,416.05

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 18,892.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 26 August 2022

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


26.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1429495  26.08.2022 

Nachrichten