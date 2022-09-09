Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.09.2022 14:43:33

DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

09.09.2022 / 14:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 09 September 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

6th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 05 September 2022 until and including 09 September 2022 a number of 4,043 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
05 September 2022    700 17.3131   12,119.20
06 September 2022 1,086 17.8066   19,338.00
07 September 2022 1,152 17.7652   20,465.50
08 September 2022 1,105 17.4188   19,247.75
Total 4,043 17.6034   71,170.45

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 27,793.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 09 September 2022

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


09.09.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
1439605  09.09.2022 CET/CEST

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.

