DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

16.09.2022 15:15:42

Wiesbaden, 16 September 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

7th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 12 September 2022 until and including 16 September 2022 a number of 4,125 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
12 September 2022 1,099 16.9818 18,663.05
13 September 2022 347 17.0000 5,899.00
14 September 2022 1,132 16.9382 19,174.00
15 September 2022 400 17.2000 6,880.00
16 September 2022 1,147 17.2477 19,783.10
Total 4,125 17.0665 70,399.15

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 31,918.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 16 September 2022

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
