DGAP-CMS: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Final announcement on the share buyback announced on 10 January 2019 / Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

13.06.2019 / 16:32

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Cologne

- ISIN DE0005470405 -

- German Securities Identification Number (WKN) 547040 -

Final announcement on the share buyback announced on 10 January 2019

LANXESS AG completed the share buyback announced on 10 January 2019 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ('Buyback Regulation') on 12 June 2019.

LANXESS AG repurchased a total of 4,075,084 shares at a weighted average price of EUR 49.0787. This corresponds to 4.453% of the company's capital stock. The total price excluding incidental costs of the repurchased shares was EUR 199,999,958.47.

The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by LANXESS AG exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The repurchased shares are to be cancelled.

Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published on the LANXESS AG website at www.lanxess.com under section 'Investor Relations' in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation.

Cologne, 13 June 2019

The Board of Management