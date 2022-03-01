|
01.03.2022 17:19:03
DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 28 February 2022, Linde plc filed a form 10-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://t1p.de/5lma.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|
1291661 01.03.2022
