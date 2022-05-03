03.05.2022 13:00:05

DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.05.2022 / 13:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On May 2nd 2022, Linde plc filed a form 10-Q report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://t1p.de/gxr3.

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
