DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

08.02.2022 10:28:28

08.02.2022 / 10:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 31.01.2022 through 04.02.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
31.01.2022 38.700 314,7878 38.500 279,2926 77.200
01.02.2022 35.800 318,9977 38.500 283,0243 74.300
02.02.2022 22.786 322,2960 21.900 283,8012 44.686
03.02.2022 16.000 315,5459 16.154 281,0028 32.154
04.02.2022 16.000 300,8020 16.000 267,4519 32.000
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 08.02.2022

Linde plc


Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
