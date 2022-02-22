|
22.02.2022 10:39:08
DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc
/ Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)
Between 01.02.2021 and 14.02.2022, repurchases in a total amount of USD 4.999.995.839 were made under this programme. The programme is closed.
Guildford, United Kingdom, 22.02.2022
Linde plc
Language:
|English
Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
Internet:
|www.linde.com
