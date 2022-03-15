15.03.2022 08:58:03

DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 2. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

15.03.2022 / 08:58
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 2. Interim Report
On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 07.03.2022 through 11.03.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
07.03.2022 84.618 273,1162 118.265 251,8501 202.883
08.03.2022 98.720 272,4166 110.000 249,9400 208.720
09.03.2022 131.000 294,1281 68.786 254,9231 199.786
10.03.2022 200.000 283,3391 150.000 258,4625 350.000
11.03.2022 200.000 283,7228 100.000 260,2708 300.000
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 15.03.2022

Linde plc


15.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1302381  15.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302381&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten

15.03.22
 DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
11.03.22
 DGAP-DD: Linde plc english (EQS Group)
10.03.22
 DGAP-DD: Linde plc english (EQS Group)
09.03.22
 DGAP-DD: Linde plc english (EQS Group)
09.03.22
 DGAP-DD: Linde plc english (EQS Group)
09.03.22
 DGAP-DD: Linde plc english (EQS Group)
09.03.22
 DGAP-DD: Linde plc english (EQS Group)
09.03.22
 DGAP-DD: Linde plc english (EQS Group)