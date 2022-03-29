DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

29.03.2022 10:30:47

29.03.2022 / 10:30
On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 21.03.2022 through 25.03.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
21.03.2022 65.000 310,1227 60.000 281,3610 125.000
22.03.2022 70.000 311,5627 65.000 283,0312 135.000
23.03.2022 90.000 308,5641 85.000 281,7560 175.000
24.03.2022 60.000 316,5133 52.010 282,2833 112.010
25.03.2022 95.000 317,5993 55.000 289,7456 150.000
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 29.03.2022

Linde plc


Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
