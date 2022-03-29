|
29.03.2022 10:30:47
DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc
/ Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 4. Interim Report
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 4. Interim Report
In the period from 21.03.2022 through 25.03.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)
Guildford, United Kingdom, 29.03.2022
Linde plc
29.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1314313 29.03.2022
