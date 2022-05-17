DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 11. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 09.05.2022 through 13.05.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

United States Germany (XETRA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 09.05.2022 118.237 301,8987 75.014 285,6478 193.251 10.05.2022 75.000 299,8055 50.000 288,3858 125.000 11.05.2022 50.000 300,8860 50.000 285,5916 100.000 12.05.2022 47.254 297,6037 46.896 284,8632 94.150 13.05.2022 - - 34.425 292,3451 34.425

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plcs website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

Woking, United Kingdom, 17.05.2022

Linde plc