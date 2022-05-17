|
17.05.2022 10:03:35
DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc
/ Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 11. Interim Report
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 11. Interim Report
In the period from 09.05.2022 through 13.05.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plcs website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)
Woking, United Kingdom, 17.05.2022
Linde plc
17.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1354447 17.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten
|
10:03
|DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10.05.22
|DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10.05.22
|Linde plc : Release of a capital market information (Investegate)
|
05.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Linde plc english (EQS Group)
|
03.05.22
|DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
03.05.22
|DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
03.05.22
|DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen
|12.05.22
|Linde Add
|Baader Bank
|03.05.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.05.22
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.05.22
|Linde Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|Linde Add
|Baader Bank
|03.05.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.05.22
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.05.22
|Linde Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|Linde Add
|Baader Bank
|03.05.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.05.22
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.05.22
|Linde Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|02.11.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.10.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.08.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|01.04.21
|Linde Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|25.03.21
|Linde market-perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Linde plc
|299,75
|0,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStabilisierung trotz Inflationssorgen: Dow stärker -- ATX und DAX kräftig im Plus -- Asien letztlich mit Kursgewinnen - Kursfeuerwerk in Hongkong
Die US-Börsen erholen sich am Dienstag etwas von ihren jüngsten Verlusten. Der Dienstagshandel am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt zieht deutlich an. In Fernost ging es an den Aktienmärkten nach oben.