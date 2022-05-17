17.05.2022 10:03:35

DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 11. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

17.05.2022 / 10:03
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 11. Interim Report
On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 09.05.2022 through 13.05.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
09.05.2022 118.237 301,8987 75.014 285,6478 193.251
10.05.2022 75.000 299,8055 50.000 288,3858 125.000
11.05.2022 50.000 300,8860 50.000 285,5916 100.000
12.05.2022 47.254 297,6037 46.896 284,8632 94.150
13.05.2022 - - 34.425 292,3451 34.425
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plcs website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

Woking, United Kingdom, 17.05.2022

Linde plc


17.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1354447  17.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1354447&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen

12.05.22 Linde Add Baader Bank
03.05.22 Linde Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.05.22 Linde Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.05.22 Linde Overweight Barclays Capital
29.04.22 Linde Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Linde plc 299,75 0,99% Linde plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stabilisierung trotz Inflationssorgen: Dow stärker -- ATX und DAX kräftig im Plus -- Asien letztlich mit Kursgewinnen - Kursfeuerwerk in Hongkong
Die US-Börsen erholen sich am Dienstag etwas von ihren jüngsten Verlusten. Der Dienstagshandel am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt zieht deutlich an. In Fernost ging es an den Aktienmärkten nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen