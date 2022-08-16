Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 13:26:35

DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 24. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

16.08.2022 / 13:26
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 24. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 08.08.2022 through 12.08.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

 

  United States Germany (XETRA)
 		 Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
08.08.2022 12.000 302,2771 24.000 297,7100 36.000
09.08.2022 12.000 300,9872 22.792 294,1205 34.792
10.08.2022 0 0,0000 19.142 296,7163 19.142
11.08.2022 37.000 306,6150 24.000 299,1878 61.000
12.08.2022 1.100 308,7862 22.750 298,3062 23.850

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plcs website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

 

Woking, United Kingdom, 15.08.2022

 

Linde plc


16.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1421639  16.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1421639&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen

08.08.22 Linde Reduce Baader Bank
02.08.22 Linde Kaufen DZ BANK
02.08.22 Linde Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.07.22 Linde Buy UBS AG
29.07.22 Linde Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Linde plc 306,80 0,00% Linde plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- ATX und DAX schließen höher
Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Mittwoch von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen den Dienstagshandel mit höheren Notierungen ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen