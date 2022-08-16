DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 24. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 08.08.2022 through 12.08.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

United States Germany (XETRA)

Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 08.08.2022 12.000 302,2771 24.000 297,7100 36.000 09.08.2022 12.000 300,9872 22.792 294,1205 34.792 10.08.2022 0 0,0000 19.142 296,7163 19.142 11.08.2022 37.000 306,6150 24.000 299,1878 61.000 12.08.2022 1.100 308,7862 22.750 298,3062 23.850

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plcs website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

Woking, United Kingdom, 15.08.2022

Linde plc