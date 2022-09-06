DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.09.2022 09:16:49

06.09.2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 


 		        

 


 		      
               

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:
27. Interim Report		    
   
   
   
On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 29.08.2022 through 02.09.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:		    
   
   
               
  United States Germany (XETRA) Total    
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)    
29.08.2022 30.000 287,5475 68.000 284,3658 98.000    
30.08.2022 40.000 284,7539 60.000 287,6773 100.000    
31.08.2022 31.984 283,1837 60.000 283,2806 91.984    
01.09.2022 45.607 275,7071 60.000 277,7914 105.607    
02.09.2022 58.000 278,1827 41.754 280,0053 99.754    
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.        
               
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plcs website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL:https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

Woking, United Kingdom, 06.09.2022

Linde plc		    
   
   
   
   
   

 


06.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1436027  06.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1436027&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

