13.09.2022 12:17:26

DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 28. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

13.09.2022 / 12:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 28. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 05.09.2022 through 09.09.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

 

  United States Germany (XETRA)
 		 Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
5.9.2022 0 0 95.000 276,6054 95.000
6.9.2022 20.700 276,8065 37.000 278,5341 57.700
7.9.2022 1.300 279,6277 31.895 280,5018 33.195
8.9.2022 30.000 282,4172 49.820 282,4315 79.820
9.9.2022 33.023 286,4519 33.832 285,3810 66.855

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plcs website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

 

Woking, United Kingdom, 13.09.2022

 

Linde plc


13.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1441261  13.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441261&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

