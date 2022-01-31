31.01.2022 11:04:45

DGAP-CMS: Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 

Acquisition of treasury shares - 77. Interim Announcement
 

In the period from 24 January 2022 through 28 January 2022, in total 30 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
 

Shares were acquired as follows:
 

Date Total number of
shares acquired		 Volume-weighted
average price (Euro)
24 January 2022 0 0.0000
25 January 2022 0 0.0000
26 January 2022 0 0.0000
27 January 2022 15 290.0000
28 January 2022 15 300.0000
 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 28 January 2022 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 5,145 shares.
 

The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
 

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:
 

https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html
Grevenmacher, 31 January 2022
 

Logwin AG
The Board of Directors


Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com

 
