DGAP-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

DE000A289XH6

DE000A2YNZV0

DE000A2GSCY9

DE000A2AAL31

DE000A2YNZW8

Notification pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 1 lit. b) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)

Substitution of

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(formerly: Daimler AG)

by

MERCEDES-BENZ INTERNATIONAL FINANCE B.V.

as issuer of the following Notes (together, the "Notes")

which were issued under the

Daimler Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme"):

EUR 1,000,000,000 1.625 per cent. Notes due August 22, 2023

EUR 750,000,000 0.00 per cent. Notes due February 8, 2024

EUR 1,250,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due July 3, 2024

EUR 1,000,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due March 9, 2026

EUR 1,000,000,000 0.375 per cent. Notes due November 8, 2026

Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V., a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) whose registered office is situated at Ravenswade 4, 3439 LD Nieuwegein, The Netherlands, will replace Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG), whose registered office is situated at Mercedesstraße 120, 70372 Stuttgart, Federal Republic of Germany, as issuer of the Notes (the "Substitution").

We draw to your attention and point out that:

1. Substitution

With effect as of March 2, 2022 (the "Substitution Date") Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. will be substituted in place of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) as issuer in accordance with § 10 (Substitution) of the terms and conditions of each series of Notes.

2. Detailed Information about the Substitution

2.1 Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) and Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. have agreed that with effect as of the Substitution Date, Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) as the issuer and obligor in respect of the obligations of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) arising from the Notes.

2.2 In connection with the Substitution Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed pursuant to a guarantee (the "Guarantee") dated February 24, 2022 in favour of the holders of the Notes the due and punctual payment of the principal of, and interest on, the Notes and any other amounts which may be payable under the Notes.

2.3 Holders of the Notes may receive copies of the Guarantee free of charge from the issuing agent appointed in connection with the Notes and should address any such request to the following address:

Citibank, N.A., London Branch

Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5LB

United Kingdom

Attention: Paying Agent, Issuer Services

3. Substitution and Settlement of Due and Payable Notes

With effect from the Substitution Date:

3.1 Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) as the issuer and obligor in respect of the obligations arising from the Notes;

3.2 Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. shall assume all obligations of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes;

3.3 Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) shall be released from any obligations in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes; and

3.4 Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) shall assume all obligations in its capacity as guarantor arising from the Guarantee.

4. Any correspondence in relation to the Notes on or after the Substitution Date should be addressed solely to Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. at the address set out above.

This notice is written in the German language and provided with an English language translation. The German text shall be binding and prevailing. The English language translation shall be non-binding.