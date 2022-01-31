31.01.2022 15:26:29

DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

31.01.2022 / 15:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 24, 2022 until and including January 28, 2022, a number of 60,063 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR)
24.01.2022 12,173 7.9003
25.01.2022 11,669 7.7363
26.01.2022 12,016 7.9604
27.01.2022 13,000 8.2092
28.01.2022 11,205 8.1563
 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 3, 2022 until and including January 28, 2022 amounts to 221,140 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.


Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
