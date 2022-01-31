DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 24, 2022 until and including January 28, 2022, a number of 60,063 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR) 24.01.2022 12,173 7.9003 25.01.2022 11,669 7.7363 26.01.2022 12,016 7.9604 27.01.2022 13,000 8.2092 28.01.2022 11,205 8.1563

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 3, 2022 until and including January 28, 2022 amounts to 221,140 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.