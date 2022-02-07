|
07.02.2022 14:09:35
DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE
/ MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
MLP SE / Share buyback
In the time period from January 31, 2022 until and including February 4, 2022, a number of 59,332 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 3, 2022 until and including February 4, 2022 amounts to 280,472 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
