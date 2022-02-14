14.02.2022 17:03:43

DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 6th Interim Reporting
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

14.02.2022 / 17:03
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 7, 2022 until and including February 11, 2022, a number of 63,229 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR)
07.02.2022 13,059 8.0796
08.02.2022 12,798 8.0727
09.02.2022 12,231 8.1954
10.02.2022 12,239 8.1002
11.02.2022 12,902 7.9803
 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 3, 2022 until and including February 11, 2022 amounts to 343,701 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.


14.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1280154  14.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280154&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MLP SEmehr Nachrichten