DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 7, 2022 until and including February 11, 2022, a number of 63,229 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR) 07.02.2022 13,059 8.0796 08.02.2022 12,798 8.0727 09.02.2022 12,231 8.1954 10.02.2022 12,239 8.1002 11.02.2022 12,902 7.9803

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 3, 2022 until and including February 11, 2022 amounts to 343,701 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.