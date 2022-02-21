DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 14, 2022 until and including February 18, 2022, a number of 70,954 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR) 14.02.2022 13,439 7.7729 15.02.2022 14,140 8.0352 16.02.2022 14,502 7.9362 17.02.2022 14,471 7.8286 18.02.2022 14,402 7.7687

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 3, 2022 until and including February 18, 2022 amounts to 414,655 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.