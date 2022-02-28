DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 21, 2022 until and including February 22, 2022, a number of 28,066 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR) 21.02.2022 14,428 7.5333 22.02.2022 13,638 7.3700

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 3, 2022 until and including February 22, 2022 amounts to 442,721 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

We have completed our share buyback programme early within the published acquisition period from January 3, 2022 (earliest possible acquisition date) to May 31, 2022 (latest possible acquisition date).