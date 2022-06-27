Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.06.2022 15:59:13

DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA AG / Share buy-back
PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information

27.06.2022 / 15:59
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 27 June 2022 - In the period from 20 June 2022 up to and including 24 June 2022, a number of
64,186 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA AG's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 01 January 2022 in the announcement of
15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1
of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
20.06.2022 5,947 10.9154
21.06.2022 17,083 11.2689
22.06.2022 17,137 10.8272
23.06.2022 13,872 11.0863
24.06.2022 10,147 11.6142

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA AG website at
https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period from 01 January 2022 up to and including 24 June 2022 amounts to a number of 1,147,569 shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114
investor.relations(at)patrizia.ag


Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
