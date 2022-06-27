|
27.06.2022 15:59:13
DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA AG
/ Share buy-back
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 01 January 2022 in the announcement of
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:
The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA AG website at
The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period from 01 January 2022 up to and including 24 June 2022 amounts to a number of 1,147,569 shares.
Contact:
27.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA AG
|Fuggerstraße 26
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
