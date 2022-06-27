DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 27 June 2022 - In the period from 20 June 2022 up to and including 24 June 2022, a number of

64,186 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA AG's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 01 January 2022 in the announcement of

15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1

of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) 20.06.2022 5,947 10.9154 21.06.2022 17,083 11.2689 22.06.2022 17,137 10.8272 23.06.2022 13,872 11.0863 24.06.2022 10,147 11.6142

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA AG website at

https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period from 01 January 2022 up to and including 24 June 2022 amounts to a number of 1,147,569 shares.



The shares in PATRIZIA AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Martin Praum

Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting

T +49 69 643505-1114

investor.relations(at)patrizia.ag