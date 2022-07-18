DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information

PATRIZIA SE: RELEASE OF A CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATION

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 18 July 2022 - In the period from 11 July 2022 up to and including 15 July 2022, a number

of 64,791 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement

of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and

Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) 11.07.2022 12,244 11.2535 12.07.2022 13,514 11.0755 13.07.2022 13,414 11.1923 14.07.2022 12,886 11.1762 15.07.2022 12,733 11.6722

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at

https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period

from 1 January 2022 up to and including 15 July 2022 amounts to a number of 1,356,192 shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:

Martin Praum

Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting

T +49 69 643505-1114

investor.relations@patrizia.ag