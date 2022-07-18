|
18.07.2022 14:13:11
DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA AG
/ Share buy-back
PATRIZIA SE: RELEASE OF A CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATION
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Augsburg, 18 July 2022 - In the period from 11 July 2022 up to and including 15 July 2022, a number
The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:
The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at
The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA AG
|Fuggerstraße 26
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1400215 18.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PATRIZIA AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:13
|DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
14:13
|DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11.07.22
|DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11.07.22
|DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.07.22
|DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.07.22
|DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|DGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG english (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|DGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG deutsch (EQS Group)