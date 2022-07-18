DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 14:13:11

18.07.2022 / 14:13
Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 18 July 2022 - In the period from 11 July 2022 up to and including 15 July 2022, a number
of 64,791 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
11.07.2022 12,244 11.2535
12.07.2022 13,514 11.0755
13.07.2022 13,414 11.1923
14.07.2022 12,886 11.1762
15.07.2022 12,733 11.6722

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at
https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
from 1 January 2022 up to and including 15 July 2022 amounts to a number of 1,356,192 shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
 

Contact:
Martin Praum                                                
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114                                  
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
