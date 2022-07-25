|
DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE
/ Share buy-back
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 25 July 2022 - In the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022, a number
The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:
The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
25.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 26
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
Analysen zu PATRIZIA AGmehr Analysen
|11:47
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.22
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.05.22
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.05.22
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.05.22
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PATRIZIA AG
|13,32
|0,91%
