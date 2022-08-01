|
01.08.2022 12:05:00
DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE
/ Share buy-back
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at
The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
1410381 01.08.2022
|25.07.22
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.22
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.05.22
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.05.22
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.05.22
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
