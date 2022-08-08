|
08.08.2022 13:20:35
DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE
/ Share buy-back
PATRIZIA SE: RELEASE OF A CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATION
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 08 August 2022 - In the period from 01 August 2022 up to and including 05 August 2022, a number of 60,811 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.
The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:
The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at
https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/
The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
08.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 26
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1415391 08.08.2022 CET/CEST
