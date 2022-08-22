|
DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE
/ Share buy-back
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 15 August 2022 - In the period from 15 August 2022 up to and including 19 August 2022, a number of 77,460 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.
The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:
The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/
The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
