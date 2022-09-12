Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 10:35:30

DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE / Share buy-back
PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

12.09.2022 / 10:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 12 September 2022 - In the period from 05 September 2022 up to and including 09 September 2022, a number of 62,046 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
05.09.2022 12,591 12.4100
06.09.2022 12,500 12.4797
07.09.2022 11,682 12.5595
08.09.2022 10,853 12.4752
09.09.2022 10,733 12.3549

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period from 1 January 2022 up to and including 09 September 2022 amounts to a number of 1,845,137 shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Martin Praum                                                
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114                                  
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1440157  12.09.2022 CET/CEST

1440157  12.09.2022 CET/CEST

